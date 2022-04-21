McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $393,000 Holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.33% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,530,000 after acquiring an additional 68,548 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 40,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 21,271 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period.

Shares of IPKW opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.54. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $47.14.

