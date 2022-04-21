McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,782,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,410 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,331,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,475 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,068,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,481 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,329,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,268,000 after buying an additional 36,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,546,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,052,000 after buying an additional 241,759 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $63.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.