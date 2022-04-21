McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Invests $898,000 in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 248.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,084,000 after acquiring an additional 800,428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 786,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,993,000 after acquiring an additional 31,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 277.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,755,000 after acquiring an additional 571,667 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 544,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,275,000 after acquiring an additional 124,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 540,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 69,367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.42. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $36.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

