McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 131 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock opened at $248.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.52 and its 200 day moving average is $273.04.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.40.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

