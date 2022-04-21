McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 1,503 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 31.9% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 29.3% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 67,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Argus cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.40.

Shares of MMM opened at $150.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.67.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.