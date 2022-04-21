McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 1,758 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,793,000 after buying an additional 318,984 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $13,501,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 229,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 101,551 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,643,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,835,000.

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $82.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.79 and a 200-day moving average of $87.14. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $77.45 and a 1-year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

