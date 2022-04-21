McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 227 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.57.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $183.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $185.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.23. The company has a market cap of $483.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

