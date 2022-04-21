McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 62 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the third quarter worth $71,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $182.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.84. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $167.82 and a 12-month high of $197.76.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.