McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 828 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $179.42 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.04 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.42. The company has a market capitalization of $165.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Edward Jones lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.75.

Texas Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.