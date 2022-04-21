Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,242,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after acquiring an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $113.00 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $151.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.