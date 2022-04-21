Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $747.43

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 747.43 ($9.72) and traded as high as GBX 769.80 ($10.02). Meggitt shares last traded at GBX 765.80 ($9.96), with a volume of 622,224 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGGT shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.41) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.41) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.76) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 695 ($9.04).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 758.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 747.66. The firm has a market cap of £6.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 192.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88.

In other news, insider Tony Wood acquired 847 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 425 ($5.53) per share, with a total value of £3,599.75 ($4,683.52). Also, insider Louisa Burdett sold 8,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 755 ($9.82), for a total value of £65,647.25 ($85,411.46). Insiders acquired 886 shares of company stock valued at $389,567 over the last 90 days.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

