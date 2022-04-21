MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MEIP. StockNews.com cut shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of MEI Pharma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.97.

MEIP opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.23. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%. The company had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 151.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 407.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

