Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Trading Down 3.7%

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Rating) was down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.58. Approximately 900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

Several research analysts have commented on MEJHY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Meiji from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Meiji from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Meiji alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97.

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, drinking milk, beverages, cheese, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen foods, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, candies, sports nutrition products, infant and eternal formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, livestock products, and sugar, as well as transportation and distribution services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meiji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meiji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.