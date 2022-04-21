Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 231.38 ($3.01).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.60) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.67) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.86) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

In related news, insider Charlotte Twyning purchased 16,596 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £19,915.20 ($25,911.01). Also, insider Heather Lawrence purchased 22,500 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £26,100 ($33,957.85). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 74,096 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,520.

Shares of LON:MRO traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 128.65 ($1.67). 12,423,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,424,071. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30. Melrose Industries has a 52-week low of GBX 108 ($1.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 197.89 ($2.57). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 131.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 149.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 0.09%.

About Melrose Industries (Get Rating)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.