Meme 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.13 Million (MEME)

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, Meme has traded flat against the dollar. One Meme coin can now be purchased for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular exchanges. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.12 or 0.00255634 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012287 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004835 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000779 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00021795 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.22 or 0.00650746 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

