Meme (MEME) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.13 Million

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the dollar. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.17 or 0.00259262 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012272 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004739 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000724 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00022029 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.50 or 0.00666818 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

