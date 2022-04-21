Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,749 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 371.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000.

ISTB opened at $47.94 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.84 and a 12-month high of $51.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average is $49.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

