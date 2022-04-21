Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 3,315 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in CME Group by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,248,000 after purchasing an additional 206,335 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in CME Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 253,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $236.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.92 and a 200 day moving average of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.72%.

Several research firms have commented on CME. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.85.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

