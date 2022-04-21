Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.79.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $172.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.06.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

