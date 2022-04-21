Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,022,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,597,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,525,000 after acquiring an additional 390,614 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 225,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.40. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $582,277.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $242,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

