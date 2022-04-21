Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,072 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,121,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 148,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 60,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.69. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

