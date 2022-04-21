Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 573 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.27.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $182.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

