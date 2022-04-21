Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 885 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $40.13 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.