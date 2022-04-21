Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 9,136 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,136 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 96,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 37,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,794,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

PAVE opened at $28.45 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.