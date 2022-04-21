Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Receives $31.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.33.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meritor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $36.15 on Monday. Meritor has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.35.

Meritor ( NYSE:MTOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Meritor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Meritor’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritor will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $356,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,083.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Meritor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Meritor by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Meritor by 1.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Meritor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

