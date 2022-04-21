Meta Platforms’ (FB) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FB. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $330.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $200.42 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.92. The company has a market cap of $545.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $104,739.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,277.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $1,606,924. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

