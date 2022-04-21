Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 724,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 18,524 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 4.0% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $243,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $251,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,732 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.1% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,090 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 104,541 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,480,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $100,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,217. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.63.

FB traded down $12.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.07. 49,877,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,766,051. The company has a market cap of $511.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.58 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.26.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

