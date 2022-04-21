Method Finance 24-Hour Volume Tops $331.00 (MTHD)

Method Finance (MTHD) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. Over the last week, Method Finance has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Method Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Method Finance has a total market capitalization of $192,642.19 and approximately $331.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Method Finance Coin Profile

Method Finance is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,560,052 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

