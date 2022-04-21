Metronome Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for about $2.45 or 0.00006035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Metronome has a market capitalization of $33.94 million and approximately $42,087.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,020,857 coins and its circulating supply is 13,876,283 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

