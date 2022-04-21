Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $61,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 46.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $159,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,129 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $73.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.31 and a 200 day moving average of $81.12.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.32.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

