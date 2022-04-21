Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.360-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.06 billion.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,304,654. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.12. Micron Technology has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.32.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.