Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 648 ($8.43) and last traded at GBX 635 ($8.26). 6,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 56,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 630 ($8.20).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.15) price target on shares of Midwich Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Midwich Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 598.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 620.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57. The company has a market capitalization of £576.78 million and a PE ratio of 46.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $3.30. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Midwich Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.24%.

Midwich Group Company Profile (LON:MIDW)

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Midwich Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwich Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.