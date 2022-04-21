Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Buys 381 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,348,000 after acquiring an additional 273,957 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,365,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,098,000 after acquiring an additional 131,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.51. The company had a trading volume of 90,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,979,251. The company has a market capitalization of $482.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.23. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $185.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

