Mint Club (MINT) Trading 6.1% Lower This Week

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $9.76 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00022394 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.