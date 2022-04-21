Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Trading 0.6% Lower This Week

Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for $184.29 or 0.00454625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $10.64 million and $168,540.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00045108 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.03 or 0.07378666 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,578.00 or 1.00103137 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00034460 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 57,715 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

