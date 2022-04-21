Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.31 Million (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.41 or 0.00055956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $26.31 million and $22,566.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00045555 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.76 or 0.07346401 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,050.29 or 1.00501814 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00036075 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

