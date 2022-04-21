Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 39,553 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,553 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Pinterest worth $20,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Pinterest by 242.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PINS traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.22. 663,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,850,724. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.55.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PINS. Wolfe Research began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $127,171.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 535,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,653 shares of company stock worth $9,624,505. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

