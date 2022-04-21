Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $34,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 14,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.22. 48,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,461. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.60. The company has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on ICE. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

