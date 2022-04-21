Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $18,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,471.75.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $21.79 on Thursday, hitting $1,340.66. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,225.56 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,375.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,466.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total value of $1,386,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

