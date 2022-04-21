Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,676 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $17,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $895,714,000 after acquiring an additional 910,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,743,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,858,000 after acquiring an additional 177,830 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,223 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,918,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,529,000 after acquiring an additional 419,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,407,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,262,000 after purchasing an additional 802,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VFC. Williams Capital cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.95.

NYSE:VFC traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.15. 54,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.48.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

