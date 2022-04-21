Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 20,499 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,936 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,499 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors worth $40,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.09.

NXPI traded down $1.64 on Thursday, reaching $177.15. 33,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,893. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.23. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $164.75 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

