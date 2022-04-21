Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 480,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,032 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $15,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitable during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 714.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Equitable by 95.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 339.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $915,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $253,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,449 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,188 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.34. 67,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,694. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.76. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.09.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

