Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 13,817 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of General Dynamics worth $32,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

Shares of GD stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,667. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.00. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

