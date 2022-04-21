Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,182 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $44,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $274.41. 12,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,137. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.13 and its 200-day moving average is $261.17. The company has a market cap of $103.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Bank of America began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.22.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

