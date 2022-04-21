Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,939 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $41,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.79. The company had a trading volume of 217,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,300,979. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.39 and its 200-day moving average is $48.95. The stock has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $55.60.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

