Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $19.52 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 33,994 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $19,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.93. The company had a trading volume of 62,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,724,875. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.68 and a 200 day moving average of $71.79.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

