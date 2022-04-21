Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $30.73 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,994 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Travelers Companies worth $30,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,664,000 after purchasing an additional 203,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.99. The stock had a trading volume of 52,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,705. The company has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $1,670,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

