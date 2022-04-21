Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $47.94 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,283 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $47,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,000. Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.94.

DE stock traded down $7.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $430.36. The stock had a trading volume of 26,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.53. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

Deere & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.