Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $57.31 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,241 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $57,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 145.0% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABNB traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.05. 65,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,873,120. The stock has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a PE ratio of -213.50 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.90. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($10.88) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 730,770 shares of company stock valued at $119,099,387. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.18.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

