Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 19,863 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,863 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $19,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $143.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,674. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.56.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.52.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

